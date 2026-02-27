NBC Taking 'Hard Look' at Pink to Replace Kelly Clarkson on Daytime Talk Show
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' NBC in the Pink? Network Considering Singer for New Talk Show Host
NBC is not in the business of squandering a key time slot in the wake of Kelly Clarkson's departure ... and TMZ has confirmed the network is taking a "hard look" at Kelly's replacement this week -- namely, Pink.
As one source connected to the show tells TMZ ... "Pink has what it takes" ... meaning she has the skill set to do an hour-long interview show. Most importantly, the source says, she's "natural and friendly."
Sources connected to the show say the show's staff loves Pink and are crossing their fingers for a "go" from NBC.
As one person put it, "This is a no a**hole zone, and Pink is super nice and easy to work with."
The complication -- as we approach March, it's a little late in the game because stations across the country may have made other commitments. But, we're told, NBC believes it could salvage the show with the right host, and it appears Pink is the frontrunner right now.