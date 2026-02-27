NBC Taking 'Hard Look' at Pink to Replace Kelly Clarkson on Daytime Talk Show

NBC is not in the business of squandering a key time slot in the wake of Kelly Clarkson's departure ... and TMZ has confirmed the network is taking a "hard look" at Kelly's replacement this week -- namely, Pink.

As one source connected to the show tells TMZ ... "Pink has what it takes" ... meaning she has the skill set to do an hour-long interview show. Most importantly, the source says, she's "natural and friendly."

Sources connected to the show say the show's staff loves Pink and are crossing their fingers for a "go" from NBC.

As one person put it, "This is a no a**hole zone, and Pink is super nice and easy to work with."