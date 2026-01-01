Pink Hospitalized on New Year's Eve!!!

Pink is starting 2026 in an unexpected place ... the hospital.

The singer shared a selfie from a hospital bed Wednesday night, revealing she's undergoing surgery to get two new discs in her neck as the new year begins.

Pink joked the hospital stay isn't cosmetic, writing ... "It may not be a fancy facelift," she wrote, "but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck." She added the procedure comes with a new scar and a renewed appreciation for her body. "Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport," she joked.

While Pink spent New Year's Eve alone in a hospital room, she said her family was out snowboarding.

"I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone," she wrote, explaining she's leaving behind a tough 2025 and choosing to move forward stronger. She called the past year "a doozy," saying it ranged from devastating to mildly annoying but was still filled with beauty.

The singer reflected on spending the year loving her kids, helping them chase their dreams, and embracing life's "beautiful messiness," from laughing and dancing to crying and apologizing.