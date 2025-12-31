Driver in Anthony Joshua Crash Released From Hospital, Could Face Charges

Days after the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his trainers ... the man behind the wheel has reportedly been discharged from the hospital -- and could face criminal charges for his role in the accident.

A police spokesperson told The Guardian Nigeria the driver, who was hired for the trip, has been speaking with officials to share his side of the story.

The outlet stated that he could be hit with reckless driving charges as a result of Monday's incident. The driver of the truck that Joshua's SUV smashed into fled the scene immediately after the crash ... and is now being hunted down by officials.

As we previously reported ... Joshua's trainer and longtime friends -- Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele -- were killed in the accident on the congested Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The 36-year-old, who knocked out Jake Paul in the boxing ring 12 days ago, was taken to the hospital after he sustained minor injuries.

Members of the boxing community were quick to send their thoughts and prayers to Joshua and those who were impacted by the accident, including Paul himself.

"Life is much more important than boxing," Paul said on X. "I am praying for the lost lives, AJ, and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."