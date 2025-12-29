Boxing Superstar Anthony Joshua Injured in Car Wreck in Nigeria

Play video content

Bad news out of the boxing world ... renowned heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua was reportedly injured in a deadly car wreck in Nigeria -- just 10 days after he knocked out Jake Paul in the ring.

The accident occurred on the congested Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State in southwest Nigeria on Monday, when Joshua's vehicle "collided with a stationary truck," according to media reports, citing a police statement.

Joshua was a backseat passenger in the vehicle with 3 other people -- two of whom were killed, according to the reports. The boxing superstar was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering minor injuries

Videos posted on social media show Joshua sitting dazed inside the car moments before being pulled out by good Samaritans.

The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. It's unclear if anyone was inside the truck at the moment of impact.