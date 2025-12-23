Paul vs. Joshua Draws 33 Million Global Viewers on Netflix, MVP Announces

33 MILLION people tuned in to watch Jake Paul get knocked out by Anthony Joshua on Friday ... with Most Valuable Promotions sharing the official viewing numbers from the Netflix event.

According to Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's organization, the main event scored an estimated average minute audience of 33 million Live+1 viewers globally from start to finish.

To compare, Paul vs. Mike Tyson grabbed 108 million global viewers in November 2024.

The co-main event between Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin also had a good amount of folks glued to the screens ... with an estimated 15 million global viewers.

Paul vs. Joshua was a big hit on the streaming platform, reaching No. 1 in 45 countries ... and in the Top 10 in 91 overall, MVP said.

It goes without saying the social media numbers are bonkers, too ... with 1.25 billion impressions on Netflix's accounts alone en route to becoming the top trending topic on X.

As for how well Paul and Joshua did financially, Bidarian told us on Monday the two fighters were paid "fairly" for being the biggest sporting event of the night ... so you'll just have to use your imagination.