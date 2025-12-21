Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jake Paul Had Teeth Removed After Anthony Joshua Broke His Jaw

Jake Paul Had 'Some Teeth' Removed ... After Anthony Joshua Broke His Jaw in Gnarly Match

By TMZ Staff
Published
Anthony-Joshua-jake-paul-getty-ig-1
Getty Composite

Jake Paul revealed some more details about his jaw surgery after Anthony Joshua knocked him out during a grisly match Friday night ... telling fans he had "some teeth removed" and even some plates added into his face!

The YouTuber-turner-pro-boxer shared the update on Instagram while thanking fans for their love and support alongside a snap from the hospital bed. He penned ... "Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days."

jake-paul-ig-1

JP ended the update with a humorous note, revealing he’ll be on a liquid-only diet for the next 7 days, which means his beloved Dog Haus hot dogs are officially off the menu. He also shared X-ray video that shows the titanium plates inserted into his jaw ... as well as what looks like a few teeth missing from his bottom right side. Ouch.

122125_jake_paul_x_ray_primary_v2
Instagram/@jakepaul

As we previously reported, Joshua knocked him down twice in the fifth round of Friday's fight before putting him on the canvas for good in the sixth.

122025_jake_paul_kal
STILL KICKIN' 🔥
Anthony Cross

But a little bit of jaw surgery ain't stoppin' this fighter ... 'cause the day after being KO'd, we saw Jake attending a party thrown by Celebrity Sports Entertainment at a private mansion in Miami acting like nothing happened ... though he did keep the chatter to a minimum.

