Jake Paul Had Teeth Removed After Anthony Joshua Broke His Jaw

Jake Paul revealed some more details about his jaw surgery after Anthony Joshua knocked him out during a grisly match Friday night ... telling fans he had "some teeth removed" and even some plates added into his face!

The YouTuber-turner-pro-boxer shared the update on Instagram while thanking fans for their love and support alongside a snap from the hospital bed. He penned ... "Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days."

JP ended the update with a humorous note, revealing he’ll be on a liquid-only diet for the next 7 days, which means his beloved Dog Haus hot dogs are officially off the menu. He also shared X-ray video that shows the titanium plates inserted into his jaw ... as well as what looks like a few teeth missing from his bottom right side. Ouch.

As we previously reported, Joshua knocked him down twice in the fifth round of Friday's fight before putting him on the canvas for good in the sixth.

