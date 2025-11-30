Bryan Callen Says Jake Paul Has Balls The 'Size of Cantaloupes' For Taking Joshua Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

No matter what happens in the ring on Dec. 19, Jake Paul has got some massive balls to take on Anthony Joshua ... so says comedian Bryan Callen, who tells TMZ Sports El Gallo is "borderline crazy!"

We spoke with the comedian at LAX ... and talked all about Paul and Joshua's showdown at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Sure, many see Joshua, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time boxing champion, winning by a landslide ... but Callen says you've still got to give Paul credit for even taking on the challenge.

"[Anthony] is a serious heavyweight," Callen said, "It's actually physically dangerous for Jake Paul."

"If he's really taking this fight seriously and he actually wants to get in the ring with Anthony Joshua and give it his all -- I don't care if he gets knocked out in the first 20 seconds. That guy got plums, the size of cantaloupes, so you gotta give it up for him. It's borderline crazy!"

Still, Callen is hyped to see what happens in the main event, admitting he's anxious to see what trick Paul might have up his sleeve.

"Physics and history and any knowledge of boxing would tell you there's not a shot," Callen said, "but you never know."

The size difference is obvious -- Joshua (28-4) stands five inches taller than Paul (12-1) and typically fights around 250 pounds, while Jake hit the scale at 199 in his last bout. For this fight, they agreed to a weight limit of 245.