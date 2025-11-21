Jake Paul Cops Iced-Out Ammo Chain Ahead Of AJ Fight, 364 Carats of Diamonds!

Jake Paul's heading into his Anthony Joshua fight locked and loaded ... El Gallo just commissioned one of the most amazing chains you'll ever lay your eyes on, made with a whopping 364 carats of diamonds!

TMZ Sports has learned the 12-1 pro boxer copped the insanely bling-y piece from famed jeweler, Vobara, ahead of his highly anticipated December 19th matchup.

This chain's composition is wild ... we're told each "round" is loaded with 5 carats of high-quality, oval VS1 diamonds, all mounted with one kilo of 8-karat rose gold.

In total, that's an astounding 364 carts!

It's not the first time Paul and Vobara have collaborated, and they always produce masterpieces.

The Miami jeweler is the designer behind some of Jake's best accessories, like his iced-out ear cover for the Mike Tyson fight. He also designed a huge diamond pendant for Paul's W Bodycare line.

It's unclear if he'll rock the chain for his walkout to the ring next month, as he takes on by far the toughest challenge of his boxing career, facing the former two-time unified heavyweight champion.