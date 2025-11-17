Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Set For December 19

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is actually real -- the fight is set to go down in a matter of weeks!!

After his matchup with Gervonta Davis was scrapped, El Gallo will now face the former heavyweight champion in a professional bout on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami ... and Netflix will be streaming the whole thing.

Joshua is by far Paul's biggest challenge to date -- he's not in his 50s (he's 36), he's not a former MMA fighter, and he's not washed.

Joshua has a 28-4 record ... with 25 of his wins by knockout. He's still active ... with recent wins over Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius, and Jermain Franklin.

While his most recent bout was a loss, it wasn't to a scrub by any means -- he fell to Daniel Dubois with the IBF heavyweight title on the line.

TMZ Sports actually spoke with Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, in October ... and he told us the two sides were quite interested in setting up a fight, but there were some business things in the way.

Hearn said the status of the Paul vs. Joshua bout really depended on what happened with Davis ... but that was before Tank's latest troubles torpedoed the Nov. 14 tilt.