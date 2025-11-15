Bo Nickal Says It'd Be 'Big Honor' To Fight At White House

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

UFC's Bo Nickal Fighting At White House ... It'd Be A 'Big Honor'

By TMZ Staff
Published
bo-nickal-kal-11-13-2025
READY TO THROW DOWN
"I spoke to [President Trump] about it. He said he'd put in a good word for me, and I think that will probably go a long way."

That's what Bo Nickal told TMZ Sports this week -- just days before the UFC star is set to return to the Octagon following his first defeat in an otherwise blemish-free MMA career -- when asked about next year's highly anticipated fights at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Bo Nickal donald trump golf instagram

"I would love to be on that card. It would be a big honor for me. Something that would be very special," the 29-year-old told us, adding, "take care of business, one thing at a time, but it's looking good for the White House card."

Of course, Bo -- who has a relationship with POTUS -- isn't alone in wanting to be a part of the historic event. Everyone from Jon Jones to Conor McGregor has expressed interest in fighting in 47's backyard on June 14, 2026.

Bottom line, if Trump, one of Dana White's best friends, wants the 3x NCAA champion to fight, it's as close to a sure thing that he'll be on the card.

Perhaps the question is whether Bo will be coming off a win or another loss?

Nickal is fighting Rodolfo Vieira, 36, in the featured fight of the UFC 322 prelims ... at Madison Square Garden.

Bo Nickal of the United States of America punches Paul Craig of Scotland getty
We talked to Bo about once again competing in New York City, bouncing back after the Reinier de Ridder fight in May, and much more.

Check out the full interview!

