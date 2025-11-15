Bo Nickal Says It'd Be 'Big Honor' To Fight At White House

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I spoke to [President Trump] about it. He said he'd put in a good word for me, and I think that will probably go a long way."

That's what Bo Nickal told TMZ Sports this week -- just days before the UFC star is set to return to the Octagon following his first defeat in an otherwise blemish-free MMA career -- when asked about next year's highly anticipated fights at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"I would love to be on that card. It would be a big honor for me. Something that would be very special," the 29-year-old told us, adding, "take care of business, one thing at a time, but it's looking good for the White House card."

Of course, Bo -- who has a relationship with POTUS -- isn't alone in wanting to be a part of the historic event. Everyone from Jon Jones to Conor McGregor has expressed interest in fighting in 47's backyard on June 14, 2026.

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald Trump reveals the UFC White House event will take place on his birthday - June 14, 2026



This places the event on a Sunday



pic.twitter.com/CzUPkLF5nZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 6, 2025 @ChampRDS

Bottom line, if Trump, one of Dana White's best friends, wants the 3x NCAA champion to fight, it's as close to a sure thing that he'll be on the card.

Perhaps the question is whether Bo will be coming off a win or another loss?

Nickal is fighting Rodolfo Vieira, 36, in the featured fight of the UFC 322 prelims ... at Madison Square Garden.

We talked to Bo about once again competing in New York City, bouncing back after the Reinier de Ridder fight in May, and much more.