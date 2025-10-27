Michael Chandler, Chad Mendes Sign W/ Hulk's Real American Freestyle, To Headline Event

Michael Chandler and Chad Mendes will square off in November, but it won't be in an MMA cage ... the combat sports stars have signed with the late Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle, and will wrestle in November!

TMZ Sports has learned Chandler, 39, and Mendes, 40, recently inked deals to join the RAF roster ... and will headline RAF03 on November 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the promotion's third-ever event.

“Bringing Mendes and Chandler to the RAF mat is a full-circle moment for wrestling. These are world-class fighters who never lost their connection to the sport that made them,” RAF CEO Chad Bronstein said.

“This matchup proves what RAF is all about – giving elite athletes a platform to come home and remind the world where greatness begins.”

Chandler and Mendes are the latest MMA stars to sign with the promotion ... which already includes the likes of Bo Nickal, Holly Holm, and Julianna Pena.

Of course, Michael and Chad became known through mixed martial arts, but both were wrestling before ever fighting professionally.

Mendes was a 2x All-American wrestler at Cal Poly, while Chandler was an All-American and 2x Big 12 Championship runner-up during their college days.