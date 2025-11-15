Chris Eubank Jr. Says There's Real 'Bad Blood' in Rematch with Conor Benn

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chris Eubank Jr. isn’t sugarcoating a thing -- there's REAL bad blood heading into his rematch with Conor Benn ... telling TMZ Sports he straight-up doesn't respect the guy.

The sequel to Eubank Jr. vs. Benn is slated for November 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK -- a must-watch for any boxing fan, but especially if they tuned in to the first fight on April 26.

Eubank Jr. (35-3) guarantees Part Two will be better ... 'cause he's promising to take his opponent out in "devastating fashion."

Eubank Jr.'s mission to destroy Benn isn't just for show. He's made it clear this fight hits far deeper than bragging rights, as their not-so-friendly history has only intensified over the years.

"I don't respect him as a man and I don't like him as a human being," Eubank Jr. said. "So this fight is personal, there's bad blood and I can't wait to get my hands on him."

He knows Benn (23-1) will come into the ring with nothing to lose, hungry for payback after Eubank Jr. put the first blemish on his undefeated record a few months ago.