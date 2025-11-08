Chris Eubank Jr. Shades Jake Paul, He Doesn’t Fight Real Boxers!

... But He Won't Do It!!!

Boxing star Chris Eubank Jr. says he's (still) open to fighting Jake Paul ... but tells TMZ Sports he doubts "El Gallo" would ever step into the ring with him, claiming the YouTuber-turned-boxer avoids real boxers!

We spoke with the 35-3 fighter after Paul pulled the plug on his big November 14th fight with Gervonta Davis, after the undefeated knockout artist was sued by a woman who claims he got physical with her.

So, with Jake looking for a new opponent (Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou's names have been mentioned), we asked Eubank Jr. if he still had a desire to scrap with Paul ... a match-up he mentioned in the past.

"I'd say I would fight him if the opportunity came up, which it never will because he doesn't fight, you know, legitimate fights," Eubank Jr. said, shading JP.

The UK boxer -- son of two-division world champ Chris Eubank Sr. -- believes that if it were to happen, the fight would generate hella amounts of money thanks to Paul's following.

"Maybe one day I'll get involved," Eubank Jr. said, "but for right now, we're sticking to the real fights."

Speaking of, Eubank Jr., 36, is facing Conor Benn (23-1) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15 -- a must-watch rematch!