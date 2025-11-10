Rod Stewart's Son Sean Knocked Out in Record Time During Pro Boxing Debut

Play video content Misfits Boxing

The hits kept coming during Rod Stewart's illustrious career ... but his son Sean encountered a hit machine he probably wishes he never met in his debut as a professional boxer over the weekend.

Sean, 45, got knocked out in 15 seconds by 27-year-old streamer BDave in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The KO was reportedly a record for the Misfits Boxing banner, which promoted the fight.

Check out the video ... Rod's eldest son started out aggressive, controlling the center of the ring by pressing and leading with quick jabs. But BDave stayed calm, unshaken by the flurry of punches thrown, waiting for his opening.

At the right time, BDave slipped Sean's overhand combination and sent Sean "Sailing" with some clean shots of his own.

Sean was immediately stunned and toppled over like a tree. As he lay motionless on the canvas, BDave took in his easy victory, hyping up the uproarious crowd.