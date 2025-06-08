Rod Stewart Postpones West Coast Tour Dates Amid Health Struggles

Rod Stewart’s tour is hitting another speed bump -- the rock legend just axed six more shows as he continues to battle a nasty flu that’s kept him offstage all month.

Stewart broke the news Saturday, telling fans on Instagram he’s been ordered to rest by doctors as he recovers. The cancellations affect a string of June dates across California and Nevada -- including a multi-night Vegas run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and a big show in Lake Tahoe.

Four of the concerts are officially scrapped, while two others have been bumped to September.

In his social media post he said ... "I’m devastated. I hate to disappoint you, but I need a bit more time to fully recover. I promise I’ll be back soon."

The latest round of cancellations comes after Stewart already pulled out of a June show in Vegas just hours before curtain. Fans had hoped he would bounce back quickly, but it looks like the flu’s been harder to shake than expected.

Rod hinted in late 2024 that he’d be stepping away from the road soon -- so these missed shows are hitting extra hard for fans hoping to catch him one last time.