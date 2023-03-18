Rod Stewart Cancels Show in Australia Due to Mystery Illness

Rod Stewart pulled the plug on his concert in Australia Saturday ... because of some mysterious illness.

The 78-year-old rock star took to Twitter to make the announcement hours before he was to hit the stage at his Geelong show as part of his tour through the land Down Under with Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

Stewart posted a broken heart emoji next to an official statement, which read, "Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight's performance by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead due to illness."

The message ended with this..."We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience for ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week."

Lauper and Stevens also announced the cancellation on their social media pages.

It was not clear which performer(s) had gotten sick or the nature of the illness or how the tour will be impacted going forward.

The musicians have performances lined up in Adelaide on Tuesday, Mt Cotton in Queensland on March 25 and 26, and Sydney on March 29.