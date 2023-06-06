Rod Stewart Lists Beverly Hills Home for $70 Million

Rod Stewart is looking to unload his sprawling Bev Hills estate, and as the rock legend sang, every picture tells a story -- especially these shots of the mansion he's listing for a whopping $70 mil!!!

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the 78-year-old icon is selling his expansive 3-story compound, located in one of the most esteemed gated enclaves, North Beverly Park.

The 9-bed, 14-bath home was designed for Rod by famed L.A. architect Richard Landry in the '90s ... and it sits on more than 3 acres of land.

Take a look around ... it comes with a screening room, library, family room, rec room, gym, hand-painted bar and a formal dining room that seats up to 20 people, and that's just a few of its amenities.

The new owners will also enjoy marble floors, elaborate wood paneling, crystal chandeliers and intricate moldings throughout the whole thing.

Step outside, and it's just as glamorous ... a pro-sized tennis court, which can be converted into a soccer field, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and an elaborate fountain.

The pool and elevated spa are great spots to take in spectacular views of the canyons and city!

There's also a 3-story guest house with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 living rooms and a state-of-the-art gym.