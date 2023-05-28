Taylor Swift 'Cornelia Street' NYC Townhouse Now For Sale

Taylor Swift clearly has the Midas touch ... and a place she lived -- a place that inspired one of her super-popular songs -- is now on the market for a King's ransom.

Back in 2016, Taylor rented a townhouse in NYC's West Village. She apparently loved the 4-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot pad and lived there for more than a year.

In fact, Taylor loved it so much, she wrote a song about it -- "Cornelia Street." The song -- a fan fav -- is featured in her album, "Lover." One of the lyrics ... "I rent a place on Cornelia Street."

The townhouse -- owned by an Italian investor -- was listed by Corcoran Group realtor Laurence Carty earlier this month. It was listed for rent -- $45,000 a month, and an extra $5k if the renter wanted it furnished.

Well now we've learned ... the Italian dude wants to sell it outright for $17,995,000.

Aside from some amazing features, including a 30-foot indoor swimming pool and a rooftop terrace with downtown views, the fact that Taylor lived there has gotta add some value.

The timing is perfect -- you gotta think it's more than a coincidence the house is up for sale smack in the middle of Taylor's Eras tour, which is the hottest ticket in the world.