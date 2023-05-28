Taylor Swift 'Cornelia Street' NYC Townhouse Now For Sale
5/28/2023 7:16 AM PT
Taylor Swift clearly has the Midas touch ... and a place she lived -- a place that inspired one of her super-popular songs -- is now on the market for a King's ransom.
Back in 2016, Taylor rented a townhouse in NYC's West Village. She apparently loved the 4-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot pad and lived there for more than a year.
In fact, Taylor loved it so much, she wrote a song about it -- "Cornelia Street." The song -- a fan fav -- is featured in her album, "Lover." One of the lyrics ... "I rent a place on Cornelia Street."
The townhouse -- owned by an Italian investor -- was listed by Corcoran Group realtor Laurence Carty earlier this month. It was listed for rent -- $45,000 a month, and an extra $5k if the renter wanted it furnished.
Well now we've learned ... the Italian dude wants to sell it outright for $17,995,000.
Aside from some amazing features, including a 30-foot indoor swimming pool and a rooftop terrace with downtown views, the fact that Taylor lived there has gotta add some value.
The timing is perfect -- you gotta think it's more than a coincidence the house is up for sale smack in the middle of Taylor's Eras tour, which is the hottest ticket in the world.
Timing is everything ... in comedy and real estate!