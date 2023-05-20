Matt Healy on Video Sneaking into Taylor Swift's NYC Townhouse!

Play video content Tik Tok/@brandeegaar

Matt Healy is learning ... when you're Taylor Swift's boyfriend, it's virtually impossible to escape the limelight.

The 1975 frontman found that out recently ... he was caught on video dashing up a flight of stairs at Taylor's Manhattan townhouse with what appeared to be an overnight bag gripped tightly in his hand.

When Matt got to the entrance, a man -- presumably a security guard -- threw open the front door. Matt zipped inside, heading through the lobby as the guard shut the door and followed.

The video started to spread on social media Friday, but it was purportedly shot Thursday night by a mysterious shutterbug. It's clear that Matt was trying to be inconspicuous as he rushed inside Taylor's building, but obviously it didn't work.

Safe to say, though, Matt was probably not sweatin' it given the fact he's dating the biggest pop star in the world. This kinda thing just goes with the territory.

As we reported, Matt and Taylor became an item after Taylor called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, in April. Since then, the two have been almost inseparable with Matt accompanying Taylor on her Eras tour to cheer her on as she performs.

Matt has also spent some time with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at one of her recent concerts in Philadelphia. The couple have also been on a double date with friends and recording in the music studio together.