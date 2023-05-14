Taylor Swift Defends Fan Who May Have Been Roughed Up During Philadelphia 'Eras' Concert

Comes to Rescue of Fan During 'Bad Blood'

Taylor Swift fans are very protective of their idol, and Saturday night she returned the favor.

Taylor was in Philly for a 2-night stand with her Eras tour, when it appears -- at least to fans on social media -- a security guard may have come down a little too hard on a fan.

It went down as she was singing "Bad Blood" ... it looks like Taylor spotted something in the crowd. You see her gesture with a tinge of anger, trying to calm things down, and then she stops singing and shouts, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!!!"

Taylor's concerts are choreographed with precision, so for her to break from the playbook is unusual.

It was a momentary distraction and the concert went on without another hitch.

