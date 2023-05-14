Taylor Swift Defends Fan Who May Have Been Roughed Up During Philadelphia 'Eras' Concert
Taylor Swift Comes to Rescue of Fan During 'Bad Blood'
5/14/2023 5:55 AM PT
Taylor Swift fans are very protective of their idol, and Saturday night she returned the favor.
Taylor was in Philly for a 2-night stand with her Eras tour, when it appears -- at least to fans on social media -- a security guard may have come down a little too hard on a fan.
It went down as she was singing "Bad Blood" ... it looks like Taylor spotted something in the crowd. You see her gesture with a tinge of anger, trying to calm things down, and then she stops singing and shouts, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!!!"
🎥 | New vidéo of the crowd outside the Linc tonight!#PhillyTSTheErasTour #tstheerastour— Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 14, 2023 @UpdatingSwiftly
pic.twitter.com/cETSkfy5fi
Taylor's concerts are choreographed with precision, so for her to break from the playbook is unusual.
It was a momentary distraction and the concert went on without another hitch.
We reached out to Taylor's rep ... so far, no word back.