Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Photographed After Recording Session

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are inseparable and appear to be in love ... the two were seen exiting a Manhattan recording studio early Tuesday morning and they could hardly contain their excitement for one another.

The couple stepped out of Electric Lady Studios in the West Village and were greeted by a gaggle of photogs snapping pictures of them after they had pulled a late-night music sesh. As you can see, Taylor was all smiles being alongside her main man, who gently placed his hand on her back.

Play video content BACKGRID

Check out video, which shows the pair walking arm and arm to a car waiting in front. Matt, ever the gentleman, guided Taylor into the backseat and got in himself, before the vehicle drove off.

Of course, this was just the latest in a string of TS/MH hookups. Their budding romance first surfaced in the news after Taylor broke up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Play video content 5/6/23 MEGA

As we reported, the 1975 frontman has been traveling all around with Taylor on her sold-out Eras tour to watch her perform. In fact, Matt clocked in some family time with none other than Taylor's father, Scott Swift, at her show in Philly on Saturday.

Taylor and Matt have also been hitting the town recently, going on a double date with Taylor's longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley, at Casa Cipriani in NYC.

Taylor Swift has been spotted with Matty Healy and Jack Antoff#taylorswift pic.twitter.com/zoBbrA7RCk — swami (taylor's version) (@taydaughter13) May 12, 2023 @taydaughter13

The lovebirds -- Taylor and Matt, that is -- were seen sitting side by side holding hands.