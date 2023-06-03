Kaley Cuoco Lists Los Angeles Home with Cool Features For $7 Million

Kaley Cuoco is lookin' to unload her gorgeous Los Angeles-area home a little over a year after picking it up ... and it comes with a pretty steep price tag.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has put her Agoura Hills pad on the market for a whopping $7 mil. She bought the place from Taylor Lautner last April for $5.25M -- and is now lookin' to score a profit.

Kaley's 5,647-square-foot house that sits on nearly 9 acres is tucked away in a gated community and was built back in 2020. Aside from some stellar, panoramic views, the place comes with a floating staircase, a speakeasy-style lounge, a 45-foot-long infinity pool, spa, and a bocce ball court!

Kaley did some renovations -- adding things like a wine wall, a wet bar, and some other cool exterior features.