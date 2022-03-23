Taylor Lautner Finds Buyer for $5M Agoura Hills Mansion

Taylor Lautner is one step closer to unloading his multi-million dollar estate ... because he's found a buyer.

According to real estate records, there is a pending sale on Taylor's $5 million home in the Agoura Hills area of Los Angeles.

Taylor's custom mansion is 5 bedrooms and 5,647 square feet ... and it's decked out with a 45-foot long infinity pool and spa, plus firepits, a BBQ area and a bocce ball court ... all with panoramic views of picturesque Lobo Canyon.

The place was built in 2020 and is super secluded ... the home sits on 9 acres in a small gated community, where there are only 11 properties. He bought it in 2020 for $3.8 million.

The primary suite is on the first floor, along with 2 other bedrooms and an office. There's a floating staircase leading to the second floor, which is home to a sports room, bedroom and a speakeasy lounge.

Taylor's pad also features a modern kitchen with imported Italian cabinets, French oak floors, and 12-foot ceilings ... not to mention a 6-car garage, security system and smart home technology.