Adam Levine Lists Home He Bought from Ben Affleck for Huge Profit

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may pull off one of the biggest residential real estate deals ever, because they could end up selling the home they bought from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $25 MILLION more than the plunked down just 2 years ago!!!

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Adam and Behati did a complete remodel of the Pacific Palisades estate. They bought the house in December 2019 for $32 million and have just listed it for ... $57.5 MILLION!!!

It's an awesome property for sure ... it's a 3-acre lot with the main house stretching 9,000 square feet. It has 6 bedrooms and all the bells and whistles, like a gym, a full theatre, an arcade, pool, firepit-lounge area, sweeping city views, and on and on. Go into the photo gallery and see for yourself ... it's pretty amazing.

Don't feel too bad for Ben and Jen .. they bought the house in 2009 for $17.5 mil, so they almost doubled their money when they sold it to Adam and Behati.