Chris Eubank Jr., Connor Benn Nearly Come to Blows on Piers Morgan's Show

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncesored

Chris Eubank Jr. and Connor Benn's fight is still a few weeks away ... but, their feud is far from over -- 'cause the two boxers couldn't even get through an interview without nearly beating each other up.

The two boxers stopped by "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to talk about their upcoming fight ... and to discuss the viral moment a few weeks ago when Eubank slapped Benn with an egg.

Play video content @ChrisEubankJr

ICYMI ... the two men faced-off at a promotional event in Manchester at the end of last month -- when Chris whipped out an egg and smashed it against the side of Connor's face.

As you can imagine, Benn didn't take kindly to the move and security had to keep the guys from tearing each other apart.

The same is true here ... 'cause during the interview two security dudes stood right in between them while they discussed the egg incident -- and a moment where Eubank apparently told Connor's dad, former boxer Nigel Benn, he'd knock him out if Nigel touched him again.

At the mention of this moment, Connor jumped up, ready to throw down ... and Chris stood too, jawing at each other all the while.

Kids if you ever use drugs you will lose all your credibility, your respect & you will shame your family name AND just like @ConorNigel I will never shake your hand. pic.twitter.com/qWAkemWq3t — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 14, 2025 @ChrisEubankJr

Watch the clip to hear everything the two competitors say to one another ... but, basically Connor warns Chris he messed up by talking about his father -- while Chris says Connor messed up by agreeing to the bout.