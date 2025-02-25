Chris Eubank Jr. Slaps Conor Benn With Egg During Intense Face-Off

Play video content @ChrisEubankJr

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn might be two months away, but the fireworks between the two boxers have already started going off -- 'cause Eubank Jr. just slapped the taste out of Benn's mouth WITH AN EGG during an intense stare-down.

The wild scene went down in Manchester on Tuesday ... as part of a promotional event for their highly anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

While they were exchanging words, Eubank Jr. is shown on camera reaching into his sleeve, pulling out the egg, and then smacking his opponent with it.

As you would expect, Benn was not a fan of the move ... which led security to step in and do their best to restrain him before the situation escalated even further.

So, why the egg?? It was a callback to why their first fight was canceled.

The two rivals were set to throw down back in October 2022, but the bout was called off after Benn tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug -- which was later overturned when the WBC determined an egg contamination sparked the result.

In a post on X, Eubank Jr. poked fun at the egg contamination reasoning ... saying, "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."

Benn also responded to the showdown ... saying, "That's the only shot you'll land on me, you f***ing prick."

2 rounds you are finished @ChrisEubankJr 💀 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) February 25, 2025