Food Fight Erupts at McDonald's Between Customers and Staff, on Video

McDonald's customers in the Netherlands are no longer "lovin'" the fast-food chain ... getting into a massive food fight with staffers after an order gone wrong.

Check it out ... all hell breaks loose in a McDonald's in Amsterdam after the Golden Arches crew messed up one customer's order yesterday ... prompting an angry patron to lunge at a Mickey D's employee and toss her beverage at the rest of the staff behind the counter.

Rather than grin and bear it, the McDonald's employees fought back ... responding by throwing various menu items in her direction -- including fries, burgers, and ice cream.

At first, a fellow customer tries to intervene by attempting to hold the disgruntled woman back ... but a thrown milkshake only escalates matters, prompting others to get involved.

While some choose to watch from the sidelines and cheer on the carnage, others actually get into the fray. Watch the video ... you can see the moment one worker unloads a trash can over the head of a customer.

Unsurprisingly, the frothy fracas has already gone viral ... with many applauding the McDonald's employees for standing up for themselves.