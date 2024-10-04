McDonald’s Big Mac Reimagined With New Ingredient In The U.S.
McDonald's Big Mac Gets Clucky Makeover!!!🐔 Chicky Chow-down
McDonald's U.S. is taking a juicy bite out of its UK counterpart's menu by launching the Chicken Big Mac ... which has been a smash hit across the pond.
Get ready to chow down because the double-decker chicken burger is rolling out at select locations nationwide starting October 10, but only for a limited time.
In case you want to chick it out -- the Big Mac’s classic beef patties are swapped out for two tempura-battered chicken patties. It's got all the other beloved ingredients: the signature sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, and a slice of American cheese -- all nestled in a sesame seed bun.
It’s gearing up to be a big launch -- especially since the Chicken Big Mac flew off the shelves in the UK, selling out 10 days after it dropped.
This isn’t the first time it’s graced American outlets -- McDonald's previously did a test run in some Miami locations to gauge customer reactions back in '22.
Of course, the reimagined burger is bound to thrill Big Mac fans, but it’ll be interesting to see if it can outshine the classic, which has been a staple since 1967!