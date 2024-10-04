McDonald’s Big Mac Reimagined With New Ingredient In The U.S.

McDonald's U.S. is taking a juicy bite out of its UK counterpart's menu by launching the Chicken Big Mac ... which has been a smash hit across the pond.

Get ready to chow down because the double-decker chicken burger is rolling out at select locations nationwide starting October 10, but only for a limited time.

In case you want to chick it out -- the Big Mac’s classic beef patties are swapped out for two tempura-battered chicken patties. It's got all the other beloved ingredients: the signature sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, and a slice of American cheese -- all nestled in a sesame seed bun.

It’s gearing up to be a big launch -- especially since the Chicken Big Mac flew off the shelves in the UK, selling out 10 days after it dropped.

This isn’t the first time it’s graced American outlets -- McDonald's previously did a test run in some Miami locations to gauge customer reactions back in '22.