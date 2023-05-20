Chipotle Customer Trashes Restaurant Because Food Isn't Prepared Fast Enough

Play video content Fox 5

A customer lost his s*** and totally trashed a Chipotle Mexican Grill in D.C. -- and it was all because his tacos weren't made fast enough!!!

Fox 5 in Washington D.C. obtained surveillance video of the food fight, which starts off with the man standing at the counter waiting for an employee to prepare his food after he ordered the tacos.

It doesn't take long for him to go completely bonkers. He reaches over a glass partition and scoops up a pile of lettuce and other ingredients and hurls them at the worker, who ducks for cover in a room behind the counter.

But the unruly patron isn't done yet. He picks up a stack of trays, bags and napkins and throws them across the room. He even grabs the register and tosses it with its wires still attached.

According to a police report, obtained by Fox Business, the man became furious simply because the worker failed -- in his view -- to serve the tacos at a more rapid pace.

After making the mess, the suspect jumped on a scooter and drove off.

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.