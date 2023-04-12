Phillies Fans Get In Massive Food Fight During Dollar Dog Night

It was cloudy with a chance of hotdogs at the Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday -- 'cause some fans in attendance decided to turn Dollar Dog Night into a huge food fight!!

The wild scene went down as the home team fell to the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park ... a game where more than 58,000 tube steaks were purchased by a sold-out crowd as part of the promotion of the night.

The lines for the first Dollar Dog Night of the season are insaaaane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aBb9nuOEXH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 11, 2023 @NBCSPhilly

The bargain was a massive hit with fans ... as the lines for the concession stands wrapped around the concourse as people waited an impressive amount of time to get their hands on some wieners.

But when the Phillies failed to give the spectators a win, a ton of people decided to chuck their extra franks into the air ... which resulted in a truly chaotic moment.

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023 @mleif

No word on whether anyone was kicked out or in trouble for the stunt ... but throwing anything at games is a big no-no.