WWE-Style Fight Breaks Out in Texas Waffle House, Chairs and Fists Fly
12/29/2022 6:10 AM PT
Customers at a Texas Waffle House were treated to their own private WrestleMania over the holiday -- as fists and chairs flew between customers and some employees.
The video is insane, starting with some type of verbal argument between a female customer and restaurant staffer. The employee is seen throwing a plate from behind the counter and then all hell breaks loose -- with the customer jumping up on the counter and falling on employees.
From there, punches are thrown -- including several from one of the employees that connect with the original customer's head.
Finally, things seem to get under control, but only for a few seconds.
In what's probably the most insane part of the video, the employee catches a chair thrown by one of the customers in midair.
Eventually, other customers step in and things cool off ... but you gotta imagine given the plates and food all over the floor -- service was wrapped for the night.