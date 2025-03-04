KSI Slaps Dillon Danis With Pancake During Face-Off Ahead of Fight

Play video content DAZN

KSI and Dillon Danis are 25 days away from entering the ring for their highly anticipated boxing match ... but the former already landed his first attack -- smacking his opponent with a pancake during their press conference!!

It all went down across the pond in London as the two met with the media to drum up some buzz for their March 29 bout. After the two laid down some trash talk, they went face-to-face with each other.

During the photo op, KSI dug into his pocket -- and then slapped his opponent with the breakfast.

As you can imagine, the 31-year-old did not take too kindly to the move ... and attempted to break through security to get his hands on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. His efforts failed, though ... saving the real action for the ring.

This wasn't the first time a food item has been used during a face-off ... as Chris Eubank Jr. hit his opponent, Conor Benn, with an egg during their stare-down last week.

The next big challenge for KSI and Danis is making it to fight day. They were slated to throw down in January 2023, but Danis pulled out after KSI's team claimed he was struggling with his weight.