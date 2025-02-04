KSI Fighting Dillon Danis In March

Dillon Danis and KSI are hoping the second time is the charm ... as they're slated to duke it out in a boxing match next month in Manchester, England!!

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made the announcement Tuesday morning ... saying, "When I found out I had the opportunity to fight [Danis], I had to take it up."

I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won't work with me pussy. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/AKN16bOhDm — ksi (@KSI) February 4, 2025 @KSI

The two were first supposed to face off back in January 2023 ... but Danis pulled out -- which led KSI's team to say he was "unprepared" and that he was struggling with his weight.

It will mark the first time the 31-year-old enters the ring since his one-sided loss to Logan Paul in October 2023 ... which turned into chaos after a melee broke out in the ring. For his opponent's part, it'll be KSI's first bout since he lost to Tommy Fury on the same card.

Danis has yet to speak on his upcoming fight ... but has been sharing the poster on his social media -- so you have to assume he's looking forward to landing some blows on KSI.