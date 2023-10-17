Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Dillon Danis Says He Made Over $1 Million For Logan Paul Fight

Dillon Danis I Made Over $1 Mil For Paul Fight

10/17/2023 8:22 AM PT
dillon danis

Dillon Danis apparently got paid a pretty penny to get his ass whooped by Logan Paul ... saying this week he made over $1 MILLION for the one-sided boxing match.

Danis revealed the figure while on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" just days after Paul beat him in Manchester ... saying emphatically that was his cut for the tilt.

Dillon had previously told Paul he could have the entire check if the WWE Superstar won the fight ... but he walked that all back while chatting with Morgan.

"We never shook hands," the 30-year-old MMA fighter said.

Danis then explained he thinks there's actually a way he'll be eventually dubbed the winner ... saying because Logan attempted to punch him while on the ground during the match, he should be awarded the victory.

"I might be the winner," he said.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis -- Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Fight Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Danis was anything but victorious during their bout at AO Arena ... losing every round, before getting disqualified in the sixth.

The fight was Danis' first since 2019 -- and while the two had talked about potentially going after each other in an MMA bout following their boxing match ... there doesn't seem to be many who'd be interested in watching that at this point.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later