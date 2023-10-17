Dillon Danis Says He Made Over $1 Million For Logan Paul Fight

Dillon Danis apparently got paid a pretty penny to get his ass whooped by Logan Paul ... saying this week he made over $1 MILLION for the one-sided boxing match.

Danis revealed the figure while on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" just days after Paul beat him in Manchester ... saying emphatically that was his cut for the tilt.

Dillon had previously told Paul he could have the entire check if the WWE Superstar won the fight ... but he walked that all back while chatting with Morgan.

Will Dillon Danis keep his promise and hand over the cheque he promised Logan Paul after his defeat?



Find out tonight at 8pm...@dillondanis | @piersmorgan | @loganpaul | #PMU pic.twitter.com/o4G8XbQQFX — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 17, 2023 @PiersUncensored

"We never shook hands," the 30-year-old MMA fighter said.

Danis then explained he thinks there's actually a way he'll be eventually dubbed the winner ... saying because Logan attempted to punch him while on the ground during the match, he should be awarded the victory.

"I might be the winner," he said.

Of course, Danis was anything but victorious during their bout at AO Arena ... losing every round, before getting disqualified in the sixth.