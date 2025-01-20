KSI's Boxing Opponent Pulls Out Of Fight Over Trash Talk

KSI's boxing return has hit a snag ... his opponent, Wayne Bridge, pulled out of their planned March tilt just hours after it was initially announced -- and it's all due to some pre-fight trash talk.

The retired soccer player announced his decision to step away from the match on Monday morning ... saying the comments KSI made over the weekend about an alleged affair involving his ex-girlfriend and his former teammate "crossed a line."

Wayne Bridge has pulled out of the KSI fight over his comments during their face off 😬



“What was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families.” pic.twitter.com/DqUbOgfmsu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 20, 2025 @HappyPunch

The controversial words came on Saturday ... as the two were facing off in a ring after Darren Till's win over Anthony Taylor.

KSI -- referencing a rumored relationship between John Terry and Bridge's former partner, Vanessa Perroncel -- asked Bridges if he was the guy that let one of his teammates "smash his ex."

"I'm pretty sure that's what you're known for," the 31-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxed said, before he broke out into a song.

On Monday, Bridges said that while he anticipated smack talk ... the Saturday words simply went too far.

"Deep down," he wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram, "I know this is the right thing to do."

The bout was set to be KSI's first fight back since October 2023 ... when he lost to Tommy Fury.