Francis Ngannou Says Fight W/ Jon Jones Would Be Biggest Ever

It's almost certainly a pipe dream ... but if the UFC wants the biggest fight in the world for the White House event, it's Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou, according to the Predator himself!

TMZ Sports spoke to 39-year-old Ngannou -- in the midst of his online spat with Jake Paul -- and asked the former UFC heavyweight champ which bout he thought bigger at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Jones vs. Alex Pereira, or Jones vs. himself.

"You know the answer. You don't need me for that," Francis said with a smile, implying the answer was him.

"The biggest fight of all time can only happen with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. That's all that I can say about that."

Of course, it'd be the longest of long shots... as Dana White and Francis aren't exactly on good terms since Ngannou parted ways with the top MMA promotion in January 2023.

That said, the UFC honcho has vowed to put on the "greatest fight card ever assembled," so ... maybe?

We also talked to Ngannou about the Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 321, which ended in a controversial eye poke.