Francis Ngannou Breaks Silence After Fatal Motorcycle Accident, 'My Heart Is Shattered'

Francis Ngannou is opening up on the tragic motorcycle accident that resulted in a young woman's death ... saying his "heart is shattered" by the "devastating loss of life."

According to news outlets in Cameroon, Ngannou was driving the motored vehicle when he struck a female in the streets of Yaounde late last month.

The reports stated Ngannou transported her to the hospital and provided financial assistance as she received medical attention ... but unfortunately, she succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the accident.

TMZ Sports obtained a statement from the MMA superstar ... who said, "From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time."

"I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way."

Ngannou explained he was unable to discuss more on the accident as the investigation is still ongoing ... but made it clear he's grief-stricken over the matter.