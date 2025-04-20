Deontay Wilder Says He Wants To 'Slap The F***' Out of Jarrell Miller
Deontay Wilder I Wanna 'Slap The F***' Out of Miller ... 'I Ain't Playing Around!!!'
Deontay Wilder says he'll slap Jarrell Miller on sight for running his mouth ... telling TMZ Sports he hopes "Big Baby" has his funeral arrangements made -- 'cause he's a dead man walking!!
Miller (26-1, 22 KOs) has been calling out the former heavyweight champ for a minute ... claiming he'll whoop his ass if they ever agree to a fight.
So, when we spotted the Bronze Bomber at LAX this week ... we had to ask for his response -- and he says he doesn't need to be in a boxing ring to get his hands on the guy.
"I hope he already paid for his grave burial," Wilder said. "I don't play around with him."
"If I saw him today, I'd slap the f*** out of him right now. I ain't playing around with nobody. Deontay Wilder has returned fully, and everybody will respect the name."
Wilder (43-4, 42 KOs) will have to get through Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on June 27 before he shifts his focus to Miller ... which marks his first match since his TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang last year.
Wilder said he's taking the match personally and seriously ... despite the critics calling it nothing more than a tune-up.
"This is just the return of me," Wilder said. "I'm coming for all the belts in the heavyweight division."
Wilder is clearly out for revenge ... and said he has more possible fights lined up for this year -- though whether Miller will be included in his plans remains uncertain.
He did tell us back in 2024 he wants to face MMA superstar-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou in the ring ... so perhaps that's on the horizon??