Francis Ngannou Gets Tattoo Tribute For Son Months After Death

Francis Ngannou will carry his son's name with him forever ... the MMA superstar just revealed a tattoo tribute to Kobe months after his death.

The new ink was spotted on Friday at Ngannou's weigh-in for his PFL Super Fight against Renan Ferreira ... which goes down this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The two bumped heads during the event ... but after the tension between the fighters calmed down, Ngannou flexed for the camera with his arms raised, displaying the tattoo on his left bicep.

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira get forehead-to-forehead at the #PFLSuperFights ceremonial weigh-ins 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/vptgol1Wf3 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 18, 2024 @MMAFighting

A close-up of the ink shows it features the word "Kobe" and a dove.

Ngannou's 15-month-old son tragically died in April ... and the 38-year-old was devastated by the unimaginable loss.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," Ngannou said of his son's death.

"My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

The cause of death is unknown.

The fight against Ferreira is Ngannou's first since his son's passing ... and his first MMA fight since Ciryl Gane in 2022.