Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou's 18-Month-Old Son Tragically Passes Away

Combat sports superstar Francis Ngannou is mourning the tragic passing of his 18-month-old son this week ... expressing his heartbreaking grief on social media.

"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?" Ngannou posted on X on Monday. "Why is life so unfair and merciless?"

"Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f***ing tired."

Details surrounding his son's death were not revealed ... although those close to "The Predator" asked for privacy during the unbelievably challenging time for his family.

The fighting community is now rallying behind the former UFC heavyweight champion ... including Conor McGregor, who shared kind words for Ngannou.

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis," McGregor said. "My prayers are with you and your family at this time."

Cris Cyborg added a touching prayer ... saying, "Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss."