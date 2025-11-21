Jake Paul Says He's 'Ready to Die In The Ring' To Beat Anthony Joshua

Play video content Netflix/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul says he's literally willing to risk his life to get a win over Anthony Joshua ... declaring he's "ready to die in the ring" if that's what it takes to pull off the biggest upset of his boxing career.

The 12-1 cruiserweight fighter made the shocking comment on Friday ... after he was asked if he really believes he can beat the former champion at their first press conference in support of the Dec. 19 bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

"100% Self-belief is the most powerful thing in the world, and it's been there since my first fight," Paul said.

"I want him to cut me up, I want him to break my face, but guess what, he's gonna have to kill me to stop me, and I'm ready to die. Seriously, ready to die in the ring to win this fight."

Paul is so confident, he believes this will be another Andy Ruiz outcome ... referencing when the Mexican-American boxer shocked the world and gave Joshua his first career loss by knockout.

Jake even placed his new diamond ammo chain on the line ... but Joshua ignored the bet.

Don't get it twisted, Joshua isn't worried. He said he has respect for Paul, but intends to whoop his ass in the ring.

"If I'm being honest, I'ma break his face," Joshua said, "I'ma break his body up, I'ma stomp all over him."

The Paul vs Joshua bout only came to fruition when Jake called off his fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis over assault allegations laid out in a lawsuit.

Paul also revealed he has eyes on another massive boxer for 2026: Tyson Fury!!