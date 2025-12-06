Anthony Joshua Says Beating Jake Paul By Decision Not Enough, Must Destroy Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

The boxing world says Anthony Joshua must not simply leave the ring with a win on the judges' scorecards -- he must also DEMOLISH Jake Paul -- and AJ actually agrees, telling TMZ Sports he sees it the same way!

36-year-old Joshua, former two-time unified heavyweight champion, chopped it up with Babcock on Saturday, less than two weeks before the highly anticipated December 19, where the guys discussed training, the enormous payday, potential retirement, and whether he must KO Paul.

"I really understand where they're coming from. I understand. I get it," AJ said, addressing the idea he must walk away with a knockout.

"I know the expectations and demands these fans have. And I respect it. If I didn’t respect it, I’d be honest with you and say, 'No they’re talking rubbish,' but I do. I do get it because I hold myself in that same regard, so I need to [KO Jake] and that’s my intention, to seek and destroy!"

And it seems that's just about what everyone expects to happen in downtown Miami next Friday night ... except for 28-year-old Paul, who says he's going to shock the world.

We asked Joshua if he thinks Paul believes he's actually going to win, or if it's just all false bravado.

"I do think he believes [he's going to beat me]," AJ said, which is why he says he's "not preparing for the person everyone thinks he is," but rather "preparing for the person he thinks he is."

50 million or more people globally could watch the fight on Netflix, and with that comes a big ass bag ... so we asked Anthony if this would be the biggest payday of his career.

Somewhat surprisingly, he said no.

"Unfortunately, it's not."

We also asked AJ about the reported clause in the Paul-Joshua contract that states he must not weigh over 245 lbs. for weigh-ins, about 6-7 lbs. lighter than he has recently fought.

"On fight night, I may come in a couple of pounds heavier," Anthony said, "but if I’m honest with you, I really do like this weight. It’s actually been a blessing in disguise that this task was put upon me because I feel good."

Joshua went on to explain he's feeling quicker, while still maintaining his devastating punching power.

AJ also addressed the idea that there's a clause in his contract dictating he must go easy on Jake ... something he says is flat out untrue.

Anthony has obviously accomplished everything a boxer could ever dream of, and although it might not be the fattest check of his life, Jake comes with a lucrative payday ... so, could this be the last time we ever see him in the squared circle?