Jake Paul Wants To Avenge Tommy Fury Loss, MVP Co-Founder Nakisa Bidarian Says

What's next for Jake Paul after losing to Anthony Joshua?? First of all, some time off to heal his broken jaw ... but Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian tells TMZ Sports El Gallo still wants to make up for his loss to Tommy Fury at some point in his career.

We caught up with Bidarian fresh off Friday's event in Miami ... and he said despite the knockout in the sixth round, there were plenty of wins for Paul.

THE REF HAS SEEN ENOUGH!!!



ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS THE KO AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN ROUND 6! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/m5Y2VJ8to3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025 @netflixsports

"Every single MVP fighter won on the card other than Jake, but in my mind, Jake won in many other ways as well by showing his heart, his courage, and actually outboxing, from my perspective, Anthony Joshua in round one and round four."

In fact, Bidarian said Paul would've kept going had the ref not stopped it ... and proved he can take punches from a massive opponent like Joshua, which says a lot.

On top of that, Bidarian said Paul's massive social media following grew even further -- calculating about 600k newcomers on his pages.

As for the money, Bidarian wouldn't spill on the exact paydays the guys got ... but said both Paul and Joshua were compensated "fairly" for setting the sports world on fire Friday night.

Bidarian also denied there were ever any conversations about the fight going a certain number of rounds before Joshua could unload a knockout punch ... once again saying any staging or scripting is super illegal ... and MVP would never engage in such activity.

When it comes to Fury -- Paul's only other loss on his record -- Bidarian admitted El Gallo would still love to get a piece of TNT and make up for that 2023 defeat.

Bidarian said he'd rather not do business with Fury again ... calling him "unreliable," but Paul gets who he wants ... just like he got with Joshua.