Anderson Silva Says Jake Paul Deserves More Credit, He's A 'Real Fighter'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though he lost to Jake Paul in 2022, Anderson Silva has nothing but praise for the guy ... telling TMZ Sports El Gallo deserves more credit for not only what he's done for boxing -- but for his fighting skills, too.

We caught up with Spider to talk all about his upcoming bout against Tyron Woodley on the Dec. 19 card in Miami ... and the combat sports legend says his main goal is to prove his respect for the sport and his opponent.

Silva was originally slated to go up against Chris Weidman ... but even with the switcharoo, he's feeling good and confident leading up to fight night.

Of course, Spider AND Woodley have fought and lost to Paul ... and he said he's watched his opponent's bouts against the internet superstar as part of his training.

As for working with Most Valuable Promotions again, Silva said the organization is doing an "amazing job" ... especially with Paul "changing the game" for fighters and fans.

While folks will be tuning in to see two champs duke it out, all eyes will also be on Paul against Silva ... and even though he didn't give a prediction on the outcome, there was a ton of praise for the Problem Child.

Silva calls out "lazy people" who criticize Paul ... 'cause they're not putting in the same amount of work he is in his craft ... they're just talking.