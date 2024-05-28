Terry Crews Says He'll Be At Anderson Silva's Boxing Match, But Not Fighting Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

Terry Crews plans to pull up to Anderson Silva's boxing match in June ... but, he's not going to fight the MMA legend as he recently implied on social media -- he's simply going to support his buddy!

In case you missed it, the shirtless actor went on Instagram last week and delivered a message for the UFC legend, saying he's been training and is ready to see him June 15.

Play video content 5/19/24

Fans figured Crews was throwing out a potential fight, but the 55-year-old told TMZ Sports that's simply not the case.

"I never said I was fighting him," Crews said. "I never said that. It was just the attitude. That's all it was."

Instead, Silva will be fighting (the undefeated) Chael Sonnen ... and Crews told us he'll have a front-row seat for all the action.