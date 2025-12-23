Jake Paul Says He Has Baby Fever Amid Break From Boxing

Play video content YouTube/ IMPAULSIVE

Jake Paul is set to take a much-needed hiatus from the ring after breaking his jaw against Anthony Joshua last week ... but it sounds like he'll be staying busy outside the ring -- 'cause El Gallo has a bad case of baby fever!!

Paul spared a few minutes of his time on Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast not long after undergoing surgery on his jaw ... where they asked him what's next following his loss.

"I'm gonna take some time off to go support Jutta [Leerdam] at the Olympics," Paul said of his fiancée. "Then she's gonna move to Puerto Rico. Move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something."

Logan then floated the idea of getting his daughter some cousins to play with, and Jake clearly has been thinking about growing his family.

"I have such baby fever," Jake said. "Like I want kids so bad."

The 28-year-old even has the stamp of approval from his mama ... so just a little bit of added pressure to deliver some more grandchildren!

While we wait to see if Jake and Jutta -- who announced they were engaged back in March -- expand their family ... he spoke about how he was doing after undergoing surgery on his jaw.

He revealed he had four plates and eight screws inserted into his jaw after Joshua landed a clean shot, handing him the second professional loss of his career.