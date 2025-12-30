Anthony Joshua’s Trainer Killed in Crash Receives $180K in Donations

The tragic death of Anthony Joshua's trainer, Kevin "Latif" Ayodele, has resulted in an outpouring of support for the boxing star's longtime friend ... with more than $180,000 raised to help build a mosque in his honor after he was killed in a car crash in Nigeria.

The fundraiser was launched on Monday by SPOT Project, just hours after Ayodele and another member of Joshua's team, Sina Ghami, died when the Lexus SUV they were in slammed into a stationary truck on the side of the road. Joshua suffered minor injuries in the accident.

"I’m absolutely shocked that he died today and I want to be part of the people who help keep his legacy alive," the fundraiser’s website said. "This is why we’ve decided that we want to build a masjid and uphold his legacy."

On top of the place of worship, the campaign is also accepting funds to build a borehole in Ayodele's honor. As of Tuesday, £134,420 has been raised (over $180K in USD).

"Latz has been supporting SPOT from the very beginning," the site said of his contributions to helping the underprivileged youth.

"Latz was widely respected within the community, not only for his dedication to fitness and wellbeing, but for his deep commitment to charity and constant remembrance of the Akhirah."

"The orphans and children at SPOT were deeply touched by his regular visits. He was always present with a warm smile, building genuine bonds with them and uplifting the kids through fitness sessions, encouragement, and care."

Ayodele wasn't just Joshua's personal trainer -- the two were also longtime friends and were even playing table tennis just hours before the fatal crash.