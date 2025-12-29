Anthony Joshua's Trainer Friends Dead In Car Accident, Nigerian President Announces

The tragic crash that injured Anthony Joshua claimed the lives of two people close to the boxing superstar -- his trainers and longtime friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele, according to the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The politician shared his condolences in a statement released minutes ago ... saying he spoke directly with AJ regarding the devastating losses.

In their conversation, Tinubu said Joshua assured him he is receiving the "best possible care."

"I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her," Tinubu added. "She was deeply appreciative of the call."

"May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed."

Sina was AJ's exercise rehabilitation coach for over 10 years and is the co-founder of Evolve Gym. His last Instagram Story was a picture of his trip to Nigeria.

Latif was Joshua's personal trainer and longtime friend. In fact, AJ's last post before the crash was with Latif ... showing the two enjoying a friendly game of table tennis.

Play video content Instagram / @anthonyjoshua

Several boxers shared their condolences after the news, including Badou Jack, a three-division boxing world champion, who shared a series of pictures of himself and Latz, saying in the IG caption, "Still in shock! Inna lillahi wa inna lilayhi rajioon. May Allah forgive you for your shortcomings and grant you the highest level of paradise 💔🤲🏾."

He also posted a link to a fundraiser to build a mosque and a borehole for Latz.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Joshua's boxing opponent, Jake Paul, also shared their thoughts and prayers.

"Life is much more important than boxing," Paul said on X. "I am praying for the lost lives, AJ, and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria said preliminary reports show that Joshua was sitting in the back of a black Lexus SUV, which is "suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor."

The driver of the truck lost control and crashed into a stationary truck on the side of the road.