Pink & Carey Hart Reportedly Split Up After 20 Years of Marriage

Pink and her longtime husband Carey Hart are officially through ... with the two deciding to end their relationship after 20 years of marriage -- according to People.

The outlet announced the news Thursday, citing unspecified sources.

Pink and Carey met at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia ... dating off and on until he proposed in 2005. They married in Costa Rica in January 2006.

They also experienced some rocky times in their marriage ... separating back in 2008 before announcing their reconciliation in 2009.

In fact, their separation inspired Pink's song "So What" -- and Hart even appeared in the music video for the song. He also appeared in the "Just Give Me A Reason" music video.

Pink stood by Hart through many injuries over the years ... including last year when the motocross pro apologized to his wife for severing his small intestine from his colon. He previously revealed his number of broken bones was in the "high 80s."

Play video content 2014 TMZ.com

We last caught up with Pink and Carey back in 2014 when we spotted them riding bikes during a date night.

Pink and Carey share two children together ... 14-year-old Willow and 9-year-old Jameson.

We've reached out to both Pink and Carey ... so far, no word back.