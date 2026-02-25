Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband Facing Divorce Papers in Couple's 5th Filing

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David Beador is once again staring down divorce papers ... 'cause his current wife has filed -- and it's the fifth time between the two.

TMZ obtained the docs, showing Lesley Beador has officially pulled the plug on their marriage. She's asking for legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador ... but she does check the box for David to be granted visitation.

Lesley is also seeking spousal support ... and wants the court to block any spousal support award to David.

The couple apparently tied the knot in 2020, but their marriage has been a legal revolving door ever since. David first filed for divorce in September 2022 ... then again in May 2023. Lesley filed in September 2024 ... followed by David filing in June 2025. Every single time the cases were dismissed before the divorce could be finalized.